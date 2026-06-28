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Curiosity
A conversation that led to an understanding of how it affects our relationships.
Jun 28
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A trip to Zambia - Final part
A lucky stay and wonderful encounters before returning home!
Jun 11
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A trip to Zambia - Part 3
Safari drives and wildlife in the Savanah
Jun 8
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A trip to Zambia - Part 2
What volunteer work did I do?
Jun 3
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May 2026
A trip to Zambia - Part 1
What did I see and how do I feel!
May 30
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April 2026
Chosen
The hidden desire in our subconscious
Apr 30
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March 2026
Desirous vs Desireless
Why were we never taught how to live?
Mar 26
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Distraction
The best way to divert attention!
Mar 19
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February 2026
Judgement
Everyone is subjective
Feb 23
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Manifestation
The power of our mind
Feb 8
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4
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January 2026
Honesty
Speak your truth!
Jan 29
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Imperfection
Perfectly imperfect
Jan 12
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© 2026 Janet Goh
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