Look at the weather on the second Saturday, ain’t it beautiful?😍

The next lodge, called Msandile, where we stayed for one night (Saturday), was located inside the National Park. Our guide came to fetch us from the café at noon. There were no other vehicles in sight—only animals, and quite a few of them gathered in larger groups. We also saw different types of animals besides the ones we saw before. For example, waterbucks with the distinctive white ring on their backsides.

After approximately 45 minutes’ drive, we arrived at the riverbank. The guide parked his truck, and we were ferried across the river by boat. It was a surprise to add a boat ride to this trip.✌️😊

After a short safety briefing, we were led to our own luxurious "tents."

Once again, it was huge for a single person to stay in, though I’m not complaining! Haha!🤣

Not only did it have an indoor shower, but it also had an outdoor shower!

There was a slight miscalculation in having lunch before we went, as the lodge did provide lunch for us. It consisted of plenty of greens and two skewers of lamb kebab. 👍

Next, let’s explore the compound. The lobby was spacious, featuring plenty of couches, armchairs, and a few dining tables. The swimming pool was located just to the right of the lobby area.

We could drink the water right from the tap or fill up our water bottles in the lobby. Wi-Fi was only available near the lobby, meaning there was no access from our tent.

Before we set off on our evening drive, we saw two elephants crossing the river and a giraffe walking along the riverbank.

Yes, we need to cross the river by boat again to reach the truck for our drive through the park. It was less than 5 minutes, and I found it really fun.

A hyena was munching on the remains of a zebra that had been killed by a lion earlier in the day.

We also saw a herd of three waterbuck, a harem of three zebras, a pride of four lions, and a tower of six giraffes.

This evening’s sundown was near the giraffes' location; we had our drinks and snacks there before moving on in search of animals that are active at night.

We were very lucky to see various animals really up close. We saw two leopards at a different spot, and there was no other truck around except us.

A sleeping lion blocked the path until it was woken up by the sound of the vehicle’s engine. Slowly, it walked past our vehicle back to his mate. It was absolutely breathtaking watching it one meter away from our truck. I’m sure I held my breath for a while there. Lol🤣

Then we encountered another hyena, which seemed to be charging right at our truck, but it veered away after catching the scent of a lion on our vehicle. Phew!

There were other sightings too, like a bushbaby, hippos, and honey badgers. I didn’t take many pictures at night, preferring to just enjoy the moment and spot the different species.

Upon returning, we had a sumptuous dinner waiting for us. Afterward, I retired early to rest up for the next morning’s safari walk.

Night sky with moon and stars

During the morning walk, I learned a lot from the guide, the scout, and the spotter. Our guide was incredibly knowledgeable and kept the trip fun by quizzing us along the way. It was fascinating to learn how to identify different animal footprints and hear local folklore about the traditional uses of various herbs.

I was so engrossed in our conversation that I completely forgot to take a picture of our group during the tea break under the same big tree from our previous drive.

Heading back to the lodge again, we were served a big breakfast. Yummy!😍

After checking out, we had to cross the river once more and head back to the centre by truck.

As we arrived back in town, this stretch of the road wasn’t too bad and had fewer potholes (as seen in the left picture). There were only a few streetlights along this section, which tended to be much busier (shown in the right picture).

The shops on both sides of the road were mostly simple, single-story buildings.

Finally, time to fly back home!🛫

Thank you for accompanying me on this trip, and I hope you’ve enjoyed yourself.

Have a blessed weekend ahead!🙏🤗🌻