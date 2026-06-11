Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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M H's avatar
M H
Jun 11

Thanks Janet your photos are amazing and all the animals and scenery,to see all this is and be there is the vacation of a life time.Thanks Janet for sharing your journey with me.🙏🕊️🦋xxx.

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Terry Pottinger's avatar
Terry Pottinger
Jun 11

Ah, I enjoyed seeing the photos and hearing about the adventure. So amazing! I can only imagine.☺️ (And now I have photos to bring my imagination to realism.🥳

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