Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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M H's avatar
M H
Jun 3

Lovely picture of a butterfly 🦋 and the children in school Janet and helping with the stoves

Great photos well done Janet.♥️xxx.

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Colin Durrant's avatar
Colin Durrant
Jun 3

I hope lots of other people love this post as much as I do sis. Thank you for sharing this with everyone. It was such a great experience and really fills my heart with joy being able to help in some small way.

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