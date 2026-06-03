Taken at the place where the snakes crossed from one valley to another

The immediate work we did was to join in activities with the youths staying at the centre. They were a group of twenty young men and women who were about to enter college or university in the city the following year. We were there to share our life experiences and teach them skills beyond the academic curriculum they learned in school.

The organisation also invited several people from different walks of life to give career talks, including an engineer, a chef, and an HR manager.

One of the students who had stayed at the centre returned to share his experience after leaving, which I felt was the most relevant talk.

He did not pursue further studies. Instead, he worked for free as a spotter at a lodge in order to learn all the knowledge and skills required for the job. His goal was to become a guide at the National Park.

During the talk, he shared that the lodge had just offered him a salaried position after a year of hard work and dedication. What great news.

It was a touching moment when the youths sang me a farewell song!⬇️

There was another proud moment when one of the youths wanted to show me his artwork. It was an opportunity to ask about his plans for the future.

While showing me his drawings, he told me that he wanted to study medicine. I asked whether it was genuinely his interest or the expectation of someone else.

If it was truly his passion, then he should go for it and be prepared to dedicate many years to studying medicine, completing internships, obtaining the necessary qualifications, and advancing his career in this field.

However, he told me that his true interest was art, particularly drawing. I encouraged him to take a more practical approach—one that would allow him to pursue his passion while also earning a living. For example, he could consider studying a related field such as architecture, where he could apply his artistic skills in a professional career.

Rather than giving up his interest entirely, I felt it was important for him to explore ways to turn his passion into something sustainable for the future.

He was grateful to hear a different perspective and for my appreciation of his artwork. In return, he drew a butterfly for me as a keepsake.

One day, we visited a primary school to read to the children.

Another day, we went to Chipembele to learn about conservation and wildlife education.

We had a fun ride on the bus with the children to this centre. They were so happy and sang songs along the way there and back as well.

After my introduction, the kids were very curious to learn a few words in Chinese. I’m very glad to impart a few words of greetings, and everyone participated enthusiastically.👍

This lady from the women’s group always wore a solemn expression. I asked to take a picture with me, and she rewarded us with her brightest smile. ✌️😁

The man in the other picture was our translator whenever we shared our experiences and words of encouragement with the group.

Here comes my favourite part of the volunteer work, from mixing soil to making bricks.

Then, building stoves for the villagers.

The tools we used and the final product that was in operation.

Colin gave a speech to the villagers, encouraging them to join the women’s group for his mindset session.

Alright, these were the volunteer works I’ve done. I hope you’ve enjoyed my journey with me!

I’ll share my experiences at the lodges during our stay on the weekends and more pictures from the safari drives in the next part.

Till I post again, have a wonderful week ahead!🙏😊