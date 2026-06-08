Alright, here comes the adventure in South Luangwa National Park.

We drove to the lodge (Kafunta) for our stay on the first weekend while I was there. The lodge was located outside the park, and we stayed for two nights (Friday and Saturday).

The lobby was on the upper deck, with a cold swimming pool on the right and a warm pool further to the right. We had our breakfasts and dinners on the lower deck, which was quite dark, making it difficult to see much. It was more of an ambiance for couples to enjoy a candlelit meal. Meanwhile, I was the big light bulb for Colin and his wife! Lol 🤣

After checking in, we were led to our individual “detached” chalets.

Yes, you’re right—this huge unit was all for me! I couldn’t contain my excitement the moment I stepped inside. It was totally unexpected and far beyond anything I had imagined.

OMG! How luxurious is this?! 😍

It also came with a huge bathroom and a balcony! The comfort level was so high that it made me not want to leave the chalet at all. Hahaha!😁

In the evening, the animals became more active. From watching the puku grazing to seeing birds flying across the vast field, it was an amazing feast for the eyes unlike anything I had ever experienced before. 👀

And then there it is - the spectacular sunset view!!! 🌄😎

Not to forget about the night view after dinner too!🤩

The pictures might not have done justice to the scenery.

On Saturday, we went on a safari drive in the morning to catch the sunrise, and another in the evening to watch the sunset.

One thing to bear in mind: although the temperature in the morning wasn’t too low, the wind can feel very cold when the truck is moving. They do provide blankets, but it is advisable to wear a fleece jacket to keep yourself warm.

After entering through the gate and crossing the bridge, you will reach the national park.

The animal we saw most frequently was the impala.

Other sightings included zebras, elephants, leopards, and giraffes.

Hippos were submerged in their paradise, surrounded by lush vegetation and wild lettuce. Guinea fowls scattered along the path, and various types of birds, geese, and ducks were also spotted.

We took a “toilet break” and had some drinks and cookies under the shade of a big tree. I left my “mark” behind it. Hehe! 😜

Look how cute the presentation of tea, coffee, and cookies was on a foldable table.

This big tree was right behind the truck we were traveling in. The guide explained that the many bird nests on this tree belong to one family. They build multiple nests as decoys so that predators would not know which one is the actual nest where they are staying.

During the evening drive, we were served our preferred drinks, which had been requested and prepared beforehand, as we stopped near the river to watch the sun go down.

I didn’t take many pictures after the sunset on this drive. Here’s a video of a hyena running away. Haha! 😅

This post is getting long, so I think I’ll share my stay at the other lodge in the next post, which also turned out to be the luckiest day during my two-week stay in Zambia.

Stay tuned to check it out later. Till then, have a wonderful week ahead! 🙏😊