Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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M H's avatar
M H
Jun 8

Great photos of the scenery and animals Janet , that's luxury where you were staying. Happy times Janet , thanks for sharing this adventure.😊xxx.

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Terry Pottinger
Jun 11

Oooooo….if you start saving now, you just may want to. Hummmm🤔

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