Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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I really appreciated how this reflection reminds us that growth isn’t about changing other people but about recognizing the patterns within ourselves. Your point that disappointment often comes from the accumulation of many small moments, rather than one single event, felt especially true. Thank you for sharing such a thoughtful reminder about self-respect and healthy boundaries.

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