For the giver in all of us, remember this ⬇️

Love without any action meant nothing at all.

Many people enter relationships because they see the potential in another person. However, seeing someone’s potential means living in the future instead of seeing what is right in front of us—the way they present themselves, how they behave, and how they treat us today.

It is truly unbelievable how difficult it can be to change old patterns.

Maybe we didn't learn the lesson as well as we thought. That's why life kept throwing it back our way until we could see it clearly.

From my observations and personal experiences, I noticed that after each lesson, I became more aware of my flaws, bounced back more quickly, and moved forward more easily.

I must be grateful for every encounter that has shown me what I've been missing, avoiding, and have yet to integrate.

Everyone who comes into our life either leaves us with good memories or teaches us a valuable lesson.

A person with great inner strength will not be defeated easily. They may bend over backwards, overgive, and cross their own boundaries for the people they care deeply about. At the same time, the moment they realize their peace is slipping away, they won't hesitate to reclaim their energy and turn their attention back to themselves.

Never underestimate a loving and kind soul or mistake their empathy for weakness. They simply adjust themselves to others' pace because they care and want to make life easier for everyone. But that doesn't mean they can do the inner work or the healing on someone else's behalf.

Most people misunderstand someone's willingness to compromise for others' needs as something they can take for granted. They fail to realize that a kind soul like this is both precious and rare. Once you stop showing up, communication dwindles, and the effort becomes one-sided or disappears altogether, the awakened soul will quietly walk away.

Disappointment is rarely caused by one big event. It is the accumulation of many small letdowns that eventually becomes the final straw.

Anyone who tells you they are not emotionally ready for a relationship—believe them and leave them alone, especially if they are someone from your past. You left them in the past for a reason. Don't assume they have changed or are now ready to meet you halfway, no matter how many years have passed.

A good person will not only say they respect you and your boundaries, but they will also treat your boundaries as something they must protect and never cross. Anyone who thinks or acts as though your boundaries are not worth respecting or paying attention to is not your person.

Sometimes, the disrespect starts with us. We don't keep the promises we make to ourselves. We lower our standards and settle for less.

We teach others how to treat us by the example we set. If we want others to love and respect us, we must first love and respect ourselves.

Don’t ever dim or shrink yourself just to keep someone else comfortable.

I hope you are rising from the old patterns. So you can transform into a new version with more strength and awareness.🙏😊🌻