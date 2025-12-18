Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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Colin Durrant's avatar
Colin Durrant
Dec 18, 2025

I love listening to Hans Zimmer 😊 and I love your post as well sis.. unconditional love of self ❤️❤️❤️

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Terry Pottinger's avatar
Terry Pottinger
Jan 1

Beautifully said, Janet ~ I agree with all your wisdom here. Every morning, during meditation, I sit with and surround myself with the incredible ‘Love’ that I am ~ warts, farts and all (😅) and bring gratitude to my altar for myself.

My intention is to bring this one-of-a-kind exceptional beauty into the world as I walk in and as the presence of all that I am…Love, just for that day. Was I raised to think this way? Absolutely not! In fact I was taught to stay small and invisible and never give myself any praise of who I am because, well that would mean I was conceited.🙄

So…when did I learn to love myself in this way? Just this past year, staying open to my heart and trusting that it would teach me the Good, the Holy and the Beautiful being I am and always have been, even in the worst of times. And I have not been disappointed one iota… Letting go of what I cannot change and who I am not, Letting be all the warts of myself and the world, and Letting in the magnificent soul I have always been to guide me into exploring this jewel of a human.💎😉

Thank you for this prompt, my sister from another mister. Love you🫶

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