I’m re-posting this piece, after reading it again, I figure maybe someone needs to hear/read this. So, here you go!

You might think, “Ah, here we go again, another self-love or pep talk post.”

Oh! Um!

Then you’re thinking, “How will this post be any different from all the other ones?”

Well, the core message is still self-love, no doubt, but the story may end differently.

Maybe this message is meant for people who want love and haven’t met their person yet.

I’ll break down why you are the best love that will happen in your life.

You’ve been a big giver, always showing up for people who didn’t show up for you in return, loving people in every version of who they are, even when they didn’t hold all of you with the same care.

No one has loved you the way you love, or matched your energy, because you love deeply and you go all in to make others feel special.

You love on such a deep level that you need someone just as unique and special to match your frequency.

Suddenly, there’s an epiphany, a moment when you look into the mirror and realize you’re done searching. You say, that’s the one I’m looking for.

You don’t care whether you have long hair, grey hair, or are even bald. You know you are the fart queen/king, and you’ve never minded. You don’t give a damn whether you have a little tummy, small boobs and flat butt.

You don’t judge yourself in any form and love every version of you, including your shadow side.

So, you open the love valve in your heart wide and begin pouring all that love back into yourself, the one who needs to be loved in the way you love.

You finally understand that you’re the one you want to show up for. You realize it’s time to reclaim all the love you’ve been giving to others without receiving it in return, and give it back to yourself.

At this point, you’ll ask, what’s the catch?

This is what happens ⬇️

When you love all aspects of yourself, the only energy that can match you is someone who loves every aspect of themselves too. Since neither of you judges yourselves, you won’t judge any part of the other person either.

What you see will be their true heart, and vice versa.

Even if you don’t meet that person, you are happy and content within yourself—living life on your own terms, with peace in your mind, heart, and soul.

There you go!

Now, do you see why you are the best love that will happen in your life?

Loving others began by loving yourself

Let me end this post with Now We Are Free / Honor Him (from “Gladiator”) \ Hans Zimmer \ Jacob’s Piano

Have a peaceful weekend ahead!🙏😇🌻