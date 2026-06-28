Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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Harshini's avatar
Harshini
1d

This conversation was sooo meaningful! I loved it! ✨

And thank you for mentioning our collaboration post. Great to see more people using this collaboration technique. ^^ ✨

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Dan Ackers's avatar
Dan Ackers
39m

Thank you, Janet. 🤍

I really enjoyed revisiting this conversation.

It reminds me now that some of the best discussions start with two people just being curious enough to keep asking the next question.

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