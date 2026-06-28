I have to thank you, Dan Ackers, for inspiring this post. Below are our conversations that led to this topic.

I see much wisdom in it and find it a pity not to share.

Note: My recent conversation inspired the style of this post with Harshini. Please check out her post.⬇️

It all started with this Note after I read Dan’s post.⬇️

Dan Ackers: Thank you. 🤍

I think that’s part of what makes this so difficult.

Sometimes withdrawal is protection. Sometimes giving space is care. But from the outside, both can easily be mistaken for indifference.

Janet Goh: Yap! It is easy to be mistaken for indifference.

However, I like to follow this quote as my rule of thumb ➡️ Those who understand you, there’s no need to explain; those who don’t, no point explaining.

I know it is hard not to explain to our loved ones who are close to us. But think about it for a moment, how did they become close to us? They must know about us enough to even get close, right?

Sometimes, the more we try to explain, it might seem like excuses or justifications from their point of view (just as you described - from the outside).

I think silence n retreat is better than saying the wrong words that we’ll regret later (same perspective as yours).🙏😊

Dan Ackers: I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.

At the same time, I’ve found that even people who know us well can sometimes misunderstand what’s happening inside us. Not because they don’t care, but because they’re seeing the behavior rather than the reason behind it.

Finding the balance between explaining and simply taking the space we need is something I’m still learning. 🤍

Janet Goh: I agree with you that they’re seeing the behaviour. Becos we were behaving differently, which was out of our “normality”. That’s the main reason misunderstanding arises.

I also realised, no matter how well someone think we know them, or how well they know us, that’s an illusion.

Nobody can 100% understand another person unless they are truly an open book. But that might not be accurate cos people change! 🤷‍♀️

Yeah! The balancing act is what I’m learning constantly as well! 🙏🤗

Dan Ackers: I like that perspective.

People change, circumstances change, and our understanding of each other change too.

So maybe the goal isn’t perfect understanding, but to just stay curious about each other. 🤍

Janet Goh: The goal is not perfect understanding, but to stay curious about each other. ⬅️ Oh, I love this!!! 💕

I think you’ve just nailed it! 👍💪👏

This put into perspective why many relationships break down.

People become so used to their family, friends n partner, they assume knowing them inside out n once there’s a little difference, they will immediately accuse the other person has changed n no longer the person they know. Lol 🤣

Dan Ackers: ❤️I’m glad it landed.

Staying curious is often harder with the people we assume we already know.

Janet Goh: I know right! 👍

I think sometimes it’s the ego in play. And assumption is the easiest way to create misunderstanding.

Let me give you an example:

A woman assumed that her male fren was interested in her with many “indications” in their messages. So, when he sent some flirtatious texts to her, she didn’t stop him. However, the man assumed she was open minded n enabled him to continue further until one of his text crossed the line.

She then asked him whether they were in a relationship (romantically) n his replied was no. So, she stated her boundaries to him. If they aren’t in a relationship, she thought he wouldn’t send that kind of text to anyone unless she was his intimate partner.

Thus, both of them were wrong for making assumptions about each other.

However, the woman were quick to noticed she might have made the wrong assumption n clarified with him.

I think clarification is the best way to know where she stands in their relationship. That doesn’t mean she is cutting him off. Yet, most of the time, man’s ego tend to think that boundaries are walls that block them out. Kinda sad n too bad when he didn’t understand she was merely trying to set thing straight so that they can move forward as frens like before.🤷‍♀️

Dan Ackers: I think that’s a good example of how easy it is to fill in the blanks with our own assumptions.

Both people thought they understood what the other person meant, but neither interpretation turned out to be completely accurate.

Which is perhaps another argument for staying curious and clarifying rather than assuming :)

Janet Goh: Bingo!👍

I fully agree with staying curious n clarifying.💪

No matter how many times I tell people to ask when in doubt, they still wouldn’t practice it. 🤷‍♀️

I think ambiguity is the most confusing signal one can present in a relationship. The moment both parties state clearly the intention is the time they know where each other stand in it n move forward accordingly.✌️🙏😊

Dan Ackers: That’s true. Although I have noticed that even clarity doesn’t always eliminate misunderstandings.

We all interpret things through our own experiences and assumptions.

Which is probably why curiosity remains so useful :)

Janet Goh: You are so right about the interpretation part! 💯

And curiosity surely is useful n even important.👍

I think most people find it difficult to engage with others deeply might be due to the lack of authenticity. Becos it takes courage to be authentic as it often involve certain level of vulnerability. Maybe it also cycle back to trust.🤷‍♀️

Dan Ackers: I think there is a lot of truth in that.

I find it interesting that curiosity and trust often reinforce each other.

Trust makes curiosity easier, and curiosity can be something that helps trust grow.

Janet Goh: Trust makes curiosity easier, and curiosity can be something that helps trust grow. ➡️ Oh, you keep me enlightened!💡

After pondering more about it, curiosity really reinforce trust.

Why?

When we don’t understand, we usually don’t trust. But if we are curious, we will seek to understand. When we understand, we can n will trust.🙏🤗

Dan Ackers: I like that connection.

And the more we have talked about this, the more it seems like curiosity can solve a lot of problems.

Not because it guarantees understanding, but because it helps us make room for the possibility that there’s more to learn about each other <3

Janet Goh: I agree with your point.👍

I’ve observed many people around me n myself. Like I have so much curiosity about the people I connect with n like to know about their life n also share mine with them. I think this is what keeps the friendships/relationships going.

When either or both parties aren’t interested/curious about each other’s life, that’s why some people fade away in our life.

Substack is a little different, most people here are more intellectually connected. Unless they develop into a personal one n move into other ways of communication.

I think you are the first person (here) I converse with the most about a topic that open up more to talk about. It’s a wonderful feeling to find someone we can have lengthy n meaningful conversation with.

Or maybe I found someone as talkative as me. Lol 🤣

I’m very glad n grateful! 🙏😊

Dan Ackers: Thank you, Janet 🤍

I’ve genuinely enjoyed this conversation too.

It’s not often that a simple comment turns into several days of exploring an idea. I think we just kept exploring the idea together, seeing where it led.

These kinds of conversations feel increasingly rare.

Not sure, maybe we are equally talkative. :)

Alright, this part of our conversation ends here. I’ll write another post leading from this part. Tune in to check it out.

In the meantime, have a superb Sunday ahead!🙏😊🌻