When a breakup becomes a process of departing from someone we once loved dearly, long before death takes place, we learn to let go. When we are no longer attached to them, we feel at ease simply seeing them find happiness on their own path, even if that path no longer includes us.

I know, I know!

You may say that’s just me and my excuse not to keep a relationship or find one.

Well...

You could be right. 🤔

But...

Yeah, there is always a “but”! Haha! 🤣

Let me tell you my observation.

I’ve seen and read so many departure stories! It was always the same. Someone dies in the family, everyone is heartbroken, especially the intimate partner.

It could also be a relief for the people who took care of them for a prolonged period during the last leg of their life.

However, after the funeral is over, the emptiness and loneliness would most likely come flooding in for those who held the deceased dearly.

I was there, and it was very depressing to feel the sadness of losing my parents. As my mom passed on due to cancer, it was kinda a relief yet sad. My dad left without pain or struggle, so it was more of a shock than sadness. There was this disbelief in the reality of it all, and some sort of regret for not talking more or letting him talk more before his demise.

Having been through the deaths of a few close kin, I realised that life is really unpredictable. Death will arrive for everyone. Whether we like it or not, whether we are ready or not, regardless of whether we are young/old, healthy/sick, male/female.

I think this is the sentence death uses the most:

Ready or not, here I come!

I notice I have been in solitude quite a lot since the beginning of this year. I love this freedom of being on my own, and it’s getting addictive. There is no one I need to answer to, no one whose schedule I need to plan around, and no one whose needs I need to cater to.

Maybe that’s why I am so present, because I have no one to worry about. I can focus on the moment, be it having a meal with someone, going for a walk, or writing my post.

Of course, sometimes I still wonder: am I preparing myself for someone close to me to depart?

Please click below to check out Kostandin Zyba’s youtube video about detachment and non-attachment.⬇️

I think it is this mindset of non-attachment that helps me through those bereavements. That includes breakups with ex-partners, the deaths of close kin, and even watching my child grow up and become independent.

There are different types of losses. All are permanent, but not all are grief. Some can be a relief, others can be a celebration, and the rest are simply partings of ways.

The more comfortable I am in my own company, the less I feel the urge to need anyone else in my life.

Please don’t get me wrong. I’m not promoting “anti-socialism” here. I’m merely voicing out how my current mentality and way of living is making me happier and more relaxed.

I have become more honest with myself and speak my mind truthfully. I’m no longer afraid of people calling me names or putting me into any category.

I understood long ago that no matter what or how we say or do anything, everyone will take it differently. Those who vibe at the same frequency will always understand; those who don’t will never get it.

I must emphasise, there is no right and wrong, or good and bad people. The difference is whether we are on the same energy level. When we are on the same frequency, we come together; otherwise, we simply go our own ways.

There is no need to hold grudges or resentment.

I often asked myself, what if my ex didn’t cheat on me and I didn’t break up with him? Instead, we were still in love and living happily together. Or what if I found someone new and we were the best match?

How will I feel when he leaves this world before me?

Will I feel lonely, have a void, or feel like a part of me just dies with him?

How do we get through the grief of losing someone dear to our hearts and cope with the loneliness/emptiness moving forward?

Being accustomed to aloneness is useful in a way. When our loved ones pass on, we may not find it as difficult to face the emptiness they leave behind.

In every phase of our lives, we do what we can with the knowledge we have at that time. Please don’t blame anyone, including ourselves, for not doing more or better for the ones we love. We only need to do our best with what we have and within our ability.

Leave the things beyond our control to nature. As many Zen masters say, go with the flow. 🙏😇