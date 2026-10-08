Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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Kominka Life Japan's avatar
Kominka Life Japan
Oct 8

Nice read. Janet is growing up aka maturing 😎

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Kostandin Zyba's avatar
Kostandin Zyba
Oct 8Edited

Glad you found the video insightful, Janet! 🙏

And I’m sorry for the losses you’ve experienced. Your thoughts on solitude and impermanence are especially powerful.

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