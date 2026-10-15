Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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M H
Oct 16

Thanks Janet for being you ,God bless ♥️xxx.

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1 reply by Janet Goh
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M H
Oct 15

Yes Janet it is okay to be lonely, sometimes it's a Godsend and other times it feels sad grieving is a long time, you never forget the people who passed on.For me l still think of the people l loved even though it was years ago.I like to hope that when you die you go back to God our creator.I have to make the best of the time I have, and keep away from people who don't value me, because l know my worth, God bless you Janet, God knows your grief.🕊️🙏♥️xxx.

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