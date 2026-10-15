My recent post Grief was inspired by this book I’m still reading. I’m not even halfway through it. ⬆️

The title of this book caught my eye while I was browsing at the library, so I decided to borrow it home to read.

Initially, I didn’t like it.

It was a bit like, “Why can’t they see it? I mean, everyone will die, so why keep reminiscing about the past?”

Just keep moving forward and make the best of it. Find something new to do and form new connections.

But as I read on, it suddenly hit me hard that I was being judgmental.

Who am I to judge anyone? I’ve been there before; I should know better. That’s what makes us human. Of course, we will feel lonely after losing someone dear to us and reminisce about the past.

I’ve also realised recently how preachy my writing can be. So, I unpublished all my posts from the past two years.

Lately, my perspective has been very much influenced by this quote:

Don’t give a lecture to someone who needs a hug.

It is so fitting for many people I’ve witnessed to be in some sort of depressed state. They were either feeling stuck because of their obligations and responsibilities or feeling lost without the support of their loved ones.

How do we overcome the feeling of being all alone in such situations?

From my observation…

I find that, a lot of the time, we tend to bottle up our emotions. The more we suppress our feelings and resist asking for assistance, the more isolated we feel.

How would anyone know we needed help or a listening ear if we didn’t tell them?

Being vulnerable can be a big issue for many people, especially those with a masculine disposition. This applies not only to men but also to women who express more masculine traits.

I must admit that I’m one of them. I grew up in a family where I developed more masculine traits, such as being independent, supportive, and physically and emotionally strong.

It was never easy for me to ask for help, especially with the traditional cultural belief of “not troubling others” that was deeply ingrained in my mind.

Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes

Nowadays, I spend most of my time on my own. I’ve done a lot of self-reflection and gained tons of insights.

I was taught never to ask for anything for as long as I can remember. It was a way of teaching me not to add to our parents’ burdens, as our family wasn’t well-off.

Through self-reflection, I’ve come to understand that it is all about self-worth!

In the past, no matter how hard I worked or how much time I devoted to the company, I always asked for the lowest possible salary. I kept telling myself that it was for the benefit of everyone and that the credit should go to everyone involved.

I completely overlooked and undervalued my own contributions to the point of dismissing my self-worth.

After this realisation, I’m no longer afraid to accept assistance that others willingly offer me. I’m not ashamed to receive goodwill from people who need my contributions in any form.

Yes, I know that my worth is not measured by the amount of material wealth I receive. However, in practical terms, that’s how things get done in the kind of world I choose to live in.

The greatest thing in the world is to know how to belong to oneself

It is funny that I don’t feel lonely when I’m all alone. The only times I’ve felt lonely were when I was surrounded by people.

Then, I suddenly noticed that people who feel lonely often live among others. They may be living with their families or in intimate relationships.

No wonder I’ve felt so happy since leaving behind so many relationships and unnecessary drama in the second half of this year!

Sometimes, relationships don’t end abruptly; people simply drift apart because they are heading in different directions and walking different paths.

True friendship doesn’t require us to stay in constant contact. It feels easy and natural when we see each other again.

I hope you understand that loneliness is just another emotion we may experience, like any other emotion that arises from the circumstances we go through.

Take great care and have a blessed weekend ahead!🙏🤗🌻