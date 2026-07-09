Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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Dan Ackers's avatar
Dan Ackers
4d

Thank you, Janet <3

I've genuinely enjoyed these conversations.

I think this piece beautifully captured the spirit of exploring an idea together.

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Terry Pottinger's avatar
Terry Pottinger
1dEdited

This post has given me some pondering moments about my thoughts on Love, connection and when it can be too much or just enough when we interact with others and ourselves.

Love is universal ~ Love is all there is in my world (that does not mean the horrific things that one another can do to each other is accepted but, to me those who do this are, for whatever reason blocked or not connected to the core of who they truly are) and to stay focused on this no matter what the outcome.

The emotions of what each one of us perceive as Love depends on the holder of that Love. When I walk away from someone and feel a bit ‘off’ because of our interaction, I ponder this afterwards….But I no longer degrade myself in anyway, I will wonder…”Did I say too much, did I listen to their hearts or my mind when listening? Next time I will remember this.” I now revisit those moments and let myself off the hook and say, “Terry, all there is — is Love, including ourselves…listen closer if needed next time, follow your innate knowing and allow Love to lead and others to feel as they do without judgement and move on.”

I will come back to this post…Thank you, Janet for another wise and essential piece.💖

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