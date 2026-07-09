In my previous post - Curiosity, I mentioned that I’ll write another one following it. Here it is, enjoy!

Dan Ackers: I’ve noticed that what makes me feel loved has changed over time.

There were periods when I wanted more people around me, and other periods when one meaningful conversation felt worth more.

The feeling feels like it’s tied to what I need at the time.

Janet Goh: You put it quite well! 👍

It is mostly about what we need at certain moment that makes the difference.

I saw from somewhere - Don’t give a lecture to someone who needs a hug.

Giving the appropriate emotion or financial or words of affirmation support is pretty crucial.

A little bit overlap with your other note - timing often matters more than the opinion itself.

Dan Ackers: Yeah, I’ve definitely given advice in plenty of moments where the other person needed presence.

The timing is important. The right thing at the wrong time can still feel wrong.

Janet Goh: That’s true n I’ve really stop meddling with everyone’s life literally unless they throw me a question.

Then I’ll not hesitate to tell them my honest observation without sugar coating.

If they come back in a defensive mode, I’ll take the blow, accept their “opinions” n stop further interaction.

People who aren’t humble enough to hear others’ point of view usually are stubborn in nature, so no point argue with them that will lead to no where.🙏😊

Dan Ackers: Maybe that’s another example of timing. An idea someone rejects today might be the same idea they’re ready to hear six months later.

Janet Goh: That is true.

Sometimes, the person giving the advice is too far ahead for those who receive it. That’s why timing is crucial.

A good suggestion is only good when it is accepted and used. Otherwise, it is merely another opinion.

Dan Ackers: I think that’s why timing keeps coming up in this conversation.

The same words can feel like interference, advice or wisdom depending on when they arrive.

Janet Goh: Do you think this so-called “timing” is our choice/decision that influences the outcome or is it the so-called “divine” orchestrating?

Dan Ackers: I just know I’ve had conversations that would have gone nowhere before, and some that landed because the timing was right.

Why that happens… I honestly don’t know.

Janet Goh: I think again it cycle back to that quote of - Whatever we believe, it becomes!

It happened too many times for me.

I was searching for an apartment recently n had viewed 3 of them. Each one gets better than the previous one until the 3rd I viewed just now. Absolutely a good deal considered the prime location n all the amenities nearby.

Did I manifested it or the divine timing I don’t know either. But I definitely know I’m elated n hopefully the seller agreed with my offer n seal the deal with me! 🤞🙏😁

Dan Ackers: Can’t say which one is it either.

Fingers crossed the seller accepts your offer!

Janet Goh: Omg! The seller agreed to my offer!!!

Thank you my lucky star!!! 🙏🙏🙏🌟

Dan Ackers: Congratulations Janet :)

Note: This is our conversation ending with me getting my apartment.🙏😁

After talking to Dan Ackers, I realised that love is just like any other topic in life—everyone has their own definition of it. It might be a feeling for me, a need for Dan, and an energy for someone else. No matter what meaning it holds for each of us, I think we all hope and wish that love is the answer.

What about your definition of Love?🤔

In the mean time, have a lovely weekend ahead!✌️🥰🌻