Janet Goh Again

Janet Goh Again

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M H's avatar
M H
12h

Yes this is so true you, must value yourself and who you are, because you are the only one who can ,we are all unique and deserve to be valued our society doesn't value people, no matter your age .🕊️xxx.

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