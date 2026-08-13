In the recent past, one of my uncles was admitted to the hospital. He was said to be feeling giddy and very uncomfortable. After undergoing many tests to check what was going on with his physical health, no major threat was found, and he was discharged after two days of observation.

According to my aunty, he had not been feeling well since his discharge. He was restless, had little appetite, and kept falling asleep easily. My aunty, who was taking care of him 24/7, also noticed signs of what appeared to be a very mild stroke. His condition eases after my aunty calmed him down and asked him to relax.

A few days later, he sat my aunty down, held her hand, and told her, “I’m going” — as in, he was dying.

Omg! His confession scared the hell out of my aunty!!! She tried to look chill and told him not to say such things. Instead, she told him, “You can’t die before me. Who will protect me if someone bullies me?”

I guess that was her way of encouraging him to feel a sense of “importance” and “usefulness”. Anyway, it worked!

My aunty was so worried and kept asking him to go to the hospital for another check-up, but he refused. Until last Sunday (two days ago), when he got up in the morning and said he wanted to go to the hospital again.

The doctor called my aunty yesterday morning and told her that there was a small blood clot in his brain and that they needed to administer medication to flush it out.

I went to visit him in the afternoon. To my surprise, he looked perfectly fine!

I’m not sure whether the medication worked wonders or what triggered the change in him.

However, after gathering all the details from my aunty, along with my own observations and other sources of information, I started to piece things together.

Here’s my conclusion:

Many elderly men who stop working or retire usually experience a sense of loss and lack of direction, especially when their lives have been mostly centred around work prior to retirement.

Most of the time, they may feel bored and lack a sense of purpose, especially if they don’t have any hobbies or other meaningful activities to occupy their time.

If they still have to support their families or have debts to repay, they might even start to feel useless or like a burden to their families.

My thoughts:

It is sad to see this happening so often in our society, regardless of the region, although it seems to be more common in developed countries.

Therefore, I really want to urge all elderly people, whether men or women, to stay active, learn a new skill, pick up a hobby (or two!), and continue to interact with people — family, friends, and even strangers.

Our worth is not measured by how much we contribute to the world or how much we sacrifice for our loved ones.

Everyone is worthy of all the goodness in the universe just by existing!

Imagine you are the only person left on Earth.

What must you do?

Who do you need to prove yourself to?

Where do you need to go?

How would you live?

The answer is: nothing, no one, nowhere, and anyhow!

Perhaps, that is when we realise that our worth does not come from what we do, who we impress, where we go, or how much we achieve. We are enough simply because we exist.

I hope this reach someone who needed it!

Have a wonderful weekend ahead and stay active! 🙏🤗🌻